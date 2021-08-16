1,522 fresh COVID cases in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

16 August 2021 23:57 IST

As many as 1,522 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode on Monday.

According to the district medical officer, 1,491 of them got infected through local transmission and the source of 23 others was not known. A total of 8,387 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate was 18.46%.

As many as 2,402 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload now was 25,546.

Advertising

Advertising