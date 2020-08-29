152 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

29 August 2020 20:16 IST

As many as 152 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Kozhikode district on Saturday even as two persons died of the infection at the Government Medical College Hospital in the past two days.

According to a medical bulletin, a 65-year-old man from Amarambalam in Malappuram died on Friday while another person aged 65 from Palakkad died on Saturday.

A release by the District Medical Officer said that 136 of the fresh cases were through local transmission of the infection. Eight persons had returned from abroad and five from other States. The source of infection of the rest is not known. There are 66 cases through local transmission within the Kozhikode Corporation limits and 14 in Perumanna. Three among the newly infected persons are health workers. As many as 131 people recovered from the infection and the number of active cases from the district stands at 1,843.

