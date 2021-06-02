1,513 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Symptomatic people told to approach health workers

As many as 1,513 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Kozhikode district on Wednesday even as District Medical Officer V. Jayasree has urged people to inform rapid response team members and health workers if they develop any of the symptoms.

A release said that there were 1,491 cases of local transmission of the infection while the source of 22 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 325 cases of locally acquired infections, Vadakara 69, Koduvally 65, Payyoli 47, Feroke 45, and Kadalundi 41. A total of 11,899 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 13.03%. With 1,963 people recovering from the infection, the active caseload from the district dropped to 17,144, of whom 12,498 are under home isolation.

Meanwhile, the DMO said that those who have symptoms such as fever, cough, breathlessness, fatigue, body pain, lack of smell, or loose stools should immediately undergo COVID test. Symptomatic people should avoid becoming critically ill as it could lead to their death. Those who come in contact with these people should immediately inform health workers and go in quarantine. This would help avoid spread of the infection and protect people who are vulnerable to the infection. If the infected persons don’t have bathroom facility in their houses, they should shift to the domiciliary care centres set up by local bodies. This could avoid the infection spreading to their family members.