15,000 job aspirants take part in ‘Reboot 24’ in Kozhikode

Published - August 17, 2024 08:36 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
Job aspirants waiting for their turn at ‘Reboot 24’, the job fair for IT professionals, organised by Government Cyberpark, in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Job aspirants waiting for their turn at ‘Reboot 24’, the job fair for IT professionals, organised by Government Cyberpark, in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Budding IT professionals joined a long queue of aspiring employees totalling 15,000 at ‘Reboot 24’, living up to the organisers’ expectation of it being north Kerala’s biggest job fair for the sector.

Youngsters registered themselves online as well as using special arrangements at the spot amid a projection of generating 1,500 employment opportunities through 75 companies, said a press release.

The 13-hour event at Calicut Trade Centre, which began at 9 a.m. on August 17 (Saturday), was jointly organised by Government Cyberpark in association with Calicut Forum for Information Technology (CAFIT), providing talents a platform to launch their career or take their skills to the next level.

While over 12,000 delegates had registered at the day-long event, the morning started with youngsters in large numbers waiting for screening at the section with a capacity of 1,000 people. Firms kept announcing their job offers along with the matching profiles of candidates.

Cyberpark General Manager Vivek Nair, who inaugurated the fair, said that ‘Reboot 24’ evoked warm response. “The aspirants have turned up weathering heavy rain. It shows the value of this event,” he said.

CAFIT Secretary K.V. Abdul Gafoor said the registrants, including beginners and experienced professionals, had arrived from not just all the 14 districts of Kerala but also from cities outside the State such as Coimbatore, Chennai and Bengaluru. “This shows the trend in IT sector. It also underscores the need for a second phase for the Cyberpark here,” he added.

Companies functioning from UL Cyberpark and KINFRA IT Park are participating in the event, which is being held in association with Future Lab, Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission, E-store and Ticket for Events.

