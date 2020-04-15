150 kgs of stale fish destroyed

Officials of the Commissionerate of Food Safety on Wednesday destroyed 150 kg of stale fish seized from different parts of Kozhikode district under its Operation Sagar Rani.

The destroyed fish included 100 kgs of king mackerel and 50 kgs of sardine, P. K. Aleyamma, Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, said.

The fish was seized in 24 inspections conducted at the fish markets in Mathottam, Arakkinar, Ramanattukara, Vellimadukunnu, and Kovoor by two squads led by food inspectors Joseph Kuriakose, Vishnu Shaji, Vimal C.A., Subin Puthiyoth, and Jithin Raj. The samples were collected scientifically and tested on the spot using mobile laboratory facilities to identify contamination. However, there were no traces of adulteration or presence of any foreign chemicals in the fish, Ms. Aleyamma said.

The shortage of ice caused by the non-functioning of ice factories was considered to be the reason for the decaying of the fish, especially since the weather was hot. Ms. Aleyamma said that 3,250 kgs of fish had been destroyed in different parts of the district in similar drives since the lockdown started.

More inspections would be held in the coming days, she said.