15 plaints resolved at adalat
Kozhikode
As many as 15 complaints were resolved on the first day of the Kerala Women’s Commission’s Mega Adalat in Kozhikode on Monday. Of the 75 complaints taken up, five were sent for detailed reports while 56 were set aside for the next hearing. Chairperson P.Sathi Devi and Director Shaju Sugunan took part in the adalat, a press release said.
