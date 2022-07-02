₹15 crore for development of Beypore port

Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil has said that the department is planning to spend ₹15 crore for the development of Beypore port. Efforts to link the port with the national highway have also been initiated, the Minister said at an open forum on ‘development of Beypore port’ organised by the Calicut Chamber of Commerce here on Saturday. Work to improve the berth to enable traffic of bigger ships and to increase the depth of the channel have commenced. Chamber president Rafi P. Devassi presided, a press release said.