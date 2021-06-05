1,497 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

One mucormycosis death at medical college

As many as 1,497 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Kozhikode district on Saturday. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) was 14.31% when 10,703 samples were tested.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 1,488 locally acquired infections, and nine without a known source. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 306 cases of local transmission, Thamarassery 54, Kuruvattur 49, Vadakara 47, and Koduvally 42. There were 1,848 recoveries, and the active caseload of the district is 16,017.

Meanwhile, a mucormycosis death was reported at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode. The deceased is a native of Chorod near Vadakara. He had been admitted to the hospital with symptoms on May 24. This is the third such incident here. Earlier, a native of Palakkad and another from Kozhikode had died due to the disease.

Meanwhile, a COVID ward was opened at the Government Hospital for Women and Children at Kottaparamba in Kozhikode city. It is located in the MCH building built under the National Health Mission and has 50 beds, including a special facility for pregnant woman, labour suite, and operation theatre.