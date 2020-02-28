Kozhikode

14,804 houses constructed

Construction of 14,804 houses has so far been completed in the district under the State government’s Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran will make the official announcement of the completion of the houses in the district at a function to be held at Tagore Hall at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Gatherings of beneficiaries of the project will also be held.

