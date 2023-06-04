1,479 govt. offices, 1,195 houses to get K-FON connection in Kozhikode

June 04, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

As many as 1,479 government offices and 1,195 individual houses in Kozhikode will soon get broadband connection under the Kerala Optical Fibre Network (K-FON), which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

Events will be held in all the 13 Assembly constituencies in the district to mark the occasion. In the first phase of the project, 100 below-poverty line families in each constituency will get the internet connection. Work is on to give the connection to 1,195 of the 1,300 such houses. Thirty six houses have already got it. Kerala Vision has been given the contract for the work.

Cables will have to be drawn to an extent of 2,595.482 km in the district for the project. Work on this has been completed, except on stretches measuring up to 210 km where there are railway level-crossings or work is being undertaken for the national highway broadening. Points of presence with cables, tutors, switches, inverters and air-conditioners have been installed at 26 sub-stations of the Kerala State Electricity Board. The main point of presence is at the Chevayur sub-station.

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will open the district-level inaugural event online at the Government High School, Nallalam. Ministers A.K. Saseendran and Ahammad Devarkovil and other MLAs in the district will attend similar events in their constituencies.

