14 snakes exhibited at school fest seized

Forest Department officials on Monday seized 14 snakes illegally exhibited in Koduvally in Kozhikode district.
According to sources, they were brought as part of the anniversary celebration of a private school at Karoonji near Koduvally. Among them, there were 10 cobras, and a viper, python, rat snake, and Keelback snake. Cases have been registered against Shafeeq from Malappuram and Mohammed of Koduvally under relevant provisions of the Wildlife Act.
The organisers of the exhibition fled on seeing the Forest officials.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.