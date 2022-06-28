14 complaints settled at PCA sitting in Kozhikode
Fourteen cases were settled during a two-day session of the District Police Complaint Authority held here since Monday. A release said that 52 complaints were submitted. Three cases were disposed of on Monday, and the rest were settled on Tuesday. The remaining cases would be heard during the session to be held on July 18 and 19.
