1,376 new COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode, TPR at 19.38%

The COVID-19 test positivity rate came down to 19.38% in Kozhikode on Sunday.

Of the 7,283 people who were tested, 1,376 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said 1,326 persons were infected through local transmission while the source is unknown in 43 cases. Two new patients had recently returned from abroad, three came from other States and two are health workers. Meanwhile, 2,795 people who were under treatment have recovered. At present, there are 25,951 COVID-19 patients in the district while 78,262 persons are under observation.