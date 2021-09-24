Kozhikode

1,362 more test positive in Kozhikode: TPR at 15.75%

A student under quarantine attending Plus 2 examination alone in a room at BEM Higher Secondary School for girls in Kozhikode on Friday.   | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Kozhikode district recorded 1,362 COVID-19 cases on Friday after 8,873 persons were tested.

The test positivity rate was 15.75% on the day.

Of the new patients, 1,337 were infected through local contact while the source was unknown in 19 cases. Four who had recently come from other States and two health workers also tested positive.

At the same time, 1,792 persons were cured and discharged from various treatment facilities in the district. The active caseload for the district is 18,220 while 52,719 are under observation. So far, 2,576 persons have lost their lives to COVID in the district.


