1,359 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode; TPR at 13.77%

The police barricaded the entrance to S.M. Street in Kozhikode on Tuesday where merchants have threatened to open their shops every day despite COVID-19 curbs.   | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

As many as 1,359 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Tuesday. According to District Medical Officer V. Jayashree, the daily test positivity rate (TPR) was 13.77% when 10,021 samples were tested. There were 1,329 cases of local transmission of the infection, and the source of 27 others is not known.

Active cases

Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 255 locally acquired infections.

As many as 1,176 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload from the district is 15,453.

Meanwhile, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas said that mass COVID tests would be held in Beypore Assembly constituency on Thursday and Friday.

The Minister directed officials to shift infected persons to treatment centres, if there was a need.


