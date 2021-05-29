1,354 fresh COVID cases in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

29 May 2021 19:49 IST

1,337 cases through local transmission; TPR at 13.6%

As many as 1,354 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Kozhikode district on Saturday.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 1,337 cases of local transmission of the infection, and the source of 16 others is not known. A total of 10,199 samples were tested, and the daily test positivity rate (TPR) is 13.6%.

The Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 347 locally acquired infections, Thiruvallur 48, Kakkodi 41, Mukkom 38, Unnikulam 35, Koduvally 34, and Feroke and Kuruvattur 33 each. As many as 2,466 people recovered from the infection, and the active caseload dropped to 21,328. A total of 16,775 people are under home isolation.

Meanwhile, differently-abled persons in the 18-44 age group in the district were given COVID-19 vaccine at 96 centres. Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohammed Riyas inaugurated the drive at the Government General Hospital on Saturday morning. The DMO said those who missed the chance could get it later.