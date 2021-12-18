₹134.5 crore for road widening project

KOZHIKODE

18 December 2021 00:53 IST

Action panel lauds PWD Minister, MLA

The State government has issued a general letter of credit for ₹134.5 crore to the Kozhikode district treasury this fiscal towards the purchase of land for Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road widening project of Kerala Road Fund Board.

Finance dept. order

An order of the Finance (Budget Wing) Department, said that the funds were issued for the project of the Kerala Road Fund Board as part of Kozhikode City Road Improvement Project.

Welcoming the decision, the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road Action Committee president M.G.S. Narayanan, working president Mathew Kattikkana, and general secretary M.P. Vasudevan, lauded Public Works Minster P.A. Mohamed Riyas, and MLA Thottathil Raveendran, for their efforts to expedite the four-laning of the 8.24-km stretch from Mananchira to Vellimadukunnu that passes through Kozhikode city.

