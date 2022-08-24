132-year-old bridge at Feroke gets a facelift

Minister to open renovated iron bridge on Saturday

On the 75th year of Independence, a 132-year-old iron bridge, which had a vital role in the freedom movement, has been given a facelift. The old Feroke bridge, thoroughly renovated and strengthened, will be reopened for traffic on August 27.

The bridge, the construction of which started in 1883, became the major link between Chaliyam and Kozhikode once it was commissioned. British engineers who constructed it had predicted that it would not last no longer than 1989. However, the Feroke bridge is still carrying heavy traffic.

The first renovation of the bridge was done in 2005. However, the entry gates to the bridge were damaged in several motor accidents as heavy vehicles plied over it repeatedly despite warnings.

The Public Works Department had set aside ₹90 lakh for the renovation of the bridge. As part of the renovation, new gates have been installed on both sides of the bridge to prevent heavy vehicles from entering. Iron grills on both sides of the bridge and the rusted pillars have been repaired. Besides, the road on both sides of the bridge has been beautified with interlock tiles. A fresh coat of paint has given the bridge a new look.

The bridge that directly connects Feroke and Cheruvannur was closed down on June 27 for repairs. This had caused major traffic congestion in both places.

A rail bridge came up parallel to the bridge in the 1920s. It had survived a bomb blast during the freedom movement. Later, another rail bridge was constructed, and the old one was dismantled in 2002.

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the renovated bridge on Saturday. The Minister had announced earlier that the department had plans to add footpaths and lighting to it at a later stage as part of developing it into a tourist attraction. The Tourism department is renovating many old bridges in the State in a similar manner.