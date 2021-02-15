1,300 title deeds disbursed in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

Govt. made village offices smart, says Chief Minister

The Revenue Department disbursed 1,300 title deeds to select families in Kozhikode district on Monday. Applications which had been pending for over 20 years were even considered in the mega adalat which was opened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan through videoconferencing. In the inaugural address, Mr. Vijayan said the LDF government was very keen on attending to all the welfare issues of people in the State. “Like smart classrooms, we managed to convert many village offices into smart offices. Its benefits will be directly available to people,” he said.

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan said the State government had disbursed over 1.77 lakh title deeds to eligible persons so far. “Many projects are ongoing now. The creation of six new revenue divisions itself is a big achievement,” he said.

A Pradeep Kumar, MLA, who opened the district-level title deed distribution at Kozhikode Town Hall, said Kerala was fortunate to have a government which was truly committed to ensuring a hunger-free State. “Disbursement of title deeds is also part of such efforts. Now, it is the responsibility of people to ensure the continuity of this administration,” he said.

New offices

As part of the title deed distribution, the inauguration of new village office buildings at Kayanna and Cheruvannur was also held. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the construction of smart village office buildings at Poolakkode, Koorachundu, Avittanallur, Eramala, Vavad, Kodenchery and Panangad.