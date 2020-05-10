Kozhikode

130 expatriates kept under surveillance in Kozhikode district

Thirty pregnant women among those quarantined

As many as 130 expatriates are under surveillance in Kozhikode district as on Sunday.

According to a release, 42 persons are quarantined at COVID care centres, and the others are at their homes. Thirty of them are pregnant women.

Twenty-nine persons came from Doha on May 10 morning and 11 from Muscat and one from Kuwait on May 9. Three persons from Doha and eight from Muscat were admitted to COVID care centres. The rest were put under observation at their homes. There are 21 persons from Kozhikode in the ship that reached Kochi from Maldives on Sunday. They too will be shifted to COVID care centres.

The release said five natives of Kozhikode had been scheduled to fly by the Doha-Thiruvanathapuram flight that was supposed to reach on Sunday. That flight was, however, cancelled in the last minute. The natives of Kozhikode included three who needed urgent medical attention and a child.

Meanwhile, there were no SARS-CoV-2 positive cases in the district on Sunday though the number of those under surveillance went up to 2,936.

Of them, 1,984 had come from other States, and the rest are expatriates. Twenty-two persons are under observation at the Government Medical College Hospital. Five were discharged on Sunday.

