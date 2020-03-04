13 under observation for COVID-19 in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

04 March 2020 00:15 IST

Thirteen persons are under observation for suspected COVID-19 in Kozhikode as on Tuesday.

According to a release, four of them are undergoing treatment at an isolation ward at the Government General Hospital.

Body fluid samples of two suspected patients were sent for lab tests. All the 34 samples sent so far have turned negative. The results of four others are awaited. A total of 407 persons were removed from observation after they completed the 28-day cycle. Awareness sessions about the disease are on.

Meanwhile, District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said that those returning from infected countries should inform the primary health centre in their jurisdiction. China, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Dubai, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Nepal, Indonesia, and Malaysia have reported COVID-19 cases.

Visit to these countries as well as pilgrimage to religious places there should be avoided for now, she said.