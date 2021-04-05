Kozhikode

13 ‘pink booths’ in district

One booth in every constituency in the district will be completely managed by women.

The booths named “pink booth” will have only women officials including the presiding officer, booth level officer, polling officers, and security personnel.

However, all categories of people can cast their votes in these booths. Booth 121 in Vadakara constituency, 18 in Kuttiady, 79 in Nadapuram, 37 in Koyilandy, 57 in Perambra, 140 in Balussery, 90 in Elathur, 104 in Kozhikode North, 1 in Kozhikode South, 58 in Beypore, 77 in Kunnamangalam, 79 in Koduvally, and 140 in Thiruvambady constituency will be “pink booths”.

