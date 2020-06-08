13 new patients in Kozhikode

As many as 13 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode on Monday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 70. According to a release by District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, six of them had returned from Abu Dhabi on May 27.

Another five persons had returned from Kuwait on May 27. The remaining two are from Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode city, aged 49 and 19. They had returned from Chennai by car on May 17.

8 cases in Kasaragod

Eight persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday.

District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas said three of the patients had come from Kuwait, two from Dubai, and three from Maharashtra. With this, the total number of patients in the district have reached 109.

In Kannur

The number of COVID-19 patients continued to soar, with four more testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday.

The patients include three who returned from abroad and one from Mumbai.

With this, the number of COVID-19 patients in the district has risen to 262. Of them, 146 were discharged.

In Wayanad

Two fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Wayanad district on Monday, raising the total number of cases to 45.

Meanwhile, two persons recovered from the disease on Monday.

Of the 45 cases reported in the district, 26 have been discharged. As many as 3,675 persons, including 638 tribal people, are under observation.