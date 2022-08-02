Kozhikode

128 families shifted to safer locations in Kozhikode

Special Correspondent Kozhikode August 02, 2022 22:55 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 22:55 IST

As many as 128 families were shifted to 10 rescue camps set up in Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

The district administration said in a release that more people would have to be shifted if there was a need as extremely heavy rainfall had been predicted for Wednesday and Thursday. Thirty other families have been moved to their relatives’ places. Control rooms have been set up at the taluk centres in Kozhikode, Koyilandy, Vadakara, and Thamarassery.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Earlier, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas directed local body officials and people’s representatives to open control rooms in all grama panchayats. They should function round the clock, if required. He was interacting with representatives of panchayats where floods were reported in 2018. Senior citizens and patients should be shifted from landslip-prone areas, the Minister told them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...