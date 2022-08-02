128 families shifted to safer locations in Kozhikode

August 02, 2022 22:55 IST

As many as 128 families were shifted to 10 rescue camps set up in Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

The district administration said in a release that more people would have to be shifted if there was a need as extremely heavy rainfall had been predicted for Wednesday and Thursday. Thirty other families have been moved to their relatives’ places. Control rooms have been set up at the taluk centres in Kozhikode, Koyilandy, Vadakara, and Thamarassery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas directed local body officials and people’s representatives to open control rooms in all grama panchayats. They should function round the clock, if required. He was interacting with representatives of panchayats where floods were reported in 2018. Senior citizens and patients should be shifted from landslip-prone areas, the Minister told them.