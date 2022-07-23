₹126 crore allocated for noon meal scheme

Pre-primary sections will be launched in all LP schools, says Minister

Pre-primary sections will be launched in all LP schools, says Minister

The Education department has allocated ₹126 crore for the noon meal scheme at schools for June and July, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was at the Government Lower Primary School, Cheriyakumbalam, near Perambra in Kozhikode on Saturday to open the district-level launch of model pre-primary sections in LP schools.

Mr. Sivankutty said ₹37 crore had been given as honorarium to cooks and ₹89 crore for noon meals. The amount will be distributed through bank accounts within a week. The Minister said there was no compromise on the noon meal scheme.

He said pre-primary sections would be launched in all LP schools, and they would be upgraded to international level. The government is also trying to revise the curriculum at pre-primary schools. This is in association with Samagra Shiksha, Keralam, he added.