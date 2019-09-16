Kozhikode

₹12.29 cr. for dairy village project

more-in

The district panchayat has earmarked ₹12.29 crore exclusively for implementing the dairy village project in select panchayats. The fund will benefit 38 grama panchayats in Kozhikode district, a press release said. Apart from extending financial assistance for construction of hygienic cowsheds and other amenities, it will ensure the supply 901 hybrid cows to chosen farmers, the release added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 22, 2019 4:46:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/1229-cr-for-dairy-village-project/article29426707.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY