1,226 grama panchayat members take oath in Kozhikode

A total of 1,226 newly elected grama panchayat members took the oath of office in Kozhikode district on Monday. The swearing-in ceremonies were held in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.
Local political party leaders and campaigners escorted the newly elected members to the panchayat halls. Processions were held in many locations in keeping with the Health Department protocol to celebrate the day and congratulate the members.
First timers in many local bodies got a rousing welcome on their arrival. Though there were restrictions on the total number of persons permitted on the panchayat compounds, close family members were given special consideration.
In some panchayats, it was also an occasion for members to finalise their president and vice president candidates to be sworn in next week. Though the list was almost ready in the case of a majority of the panchayats, many others were found waiting for the final opinion of some Independent candidates.
In Kozhikode district, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had claimed supremacy in 43 out of the 70 grama panchayats after the elections. However, the strategic alliance with some of the Independent candidates will be a crucial factor for the fronts.
