12 more BSF personnel test positive

Twelve more jawans at the BSF training centre at Areekkarakkunnu tested COVID-19 positive on Monday. The new cases were confirmed after conducting the antigen tests on 20 more persons who showed suspected symptoms.

Health Department sources said the test would be conducted on more jawans from the camp in the days to come. Their family members too would be covered, they said. With the latest results, the total number of persons who contracted the virus in the camp reached 215. Symptomatic patients were shifted to various First-Line Treatment Centres in Mukkom and Nadapuram. Others were quarantined with the required treatment support within the BSF camp itself.

