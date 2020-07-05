Kozhikode

12 kg of ganja seized; 2 held

The Kunnamangalam police on Sunday arrested two persons with 12 kg of ganja.

N. Sainudheen, 26 and T. Harshad, 32, were arrested during a vehicle checking on the National Highway.

0The ganja packets were found hidden inside a lorry in which they were travelling. The police said the two had smuggled the narcotic from Bengaluru.

