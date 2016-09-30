12 held for involvement in political clash

The Rural police arrested 12 persons from various parts of Nadapuram for their suspected involvement in the recent series of clashes between Communist Party India (Marxist) and Indian Union Muslim League workers at Kallachi under the Nadapuram police station limits.

Eleven of the accused were charged under Sections 427 (mischief causing damage) and 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) of the IPC. I.K. Arshad, who was charged under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), was presented before the Nadapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

Nadapuram Station House Officer K.P. Abhilash said the police were still in search of youths who were suspected of involvement in the clash. So far, four cases have been registered, he added.

It was on Tuesday night IUML and CPI(M) workers clashed at Kallachi. The incident happened when IUML workers were taking out a procession against the alleged failure of the police to arrest the kingpin behind Aslam murder case.