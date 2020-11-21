11,968 nominations accepted in Kozhikode

225 rejected after scrutiny in Kozhikode, 14 candidates withdraw papers

The majority of the nomination papers filed by candidates of mainstream political parties in Kozhikode district were accepted after scrutiny on Friday.

Officials said that the majority of the papers were found to be intact and valid in accordance with the guidelines of the State Election Commission. Those rejected were mostly filed by dummy and namesake candidates.

A total of 11,968 out of the 12,207 nominations filed at the 75 divisions of the Kozhikode Corporation, 27 divisions of the Kozhikode District Panchayat, Koduvally, Feroke, Koyilandy, Mukkom, Payyoli, Ramanattukara and Vadakara municipalities and respective wards of the 12 block panchayats and 70 grama panchayats in the district have been accepted.

As many as 225 nominations have been rejected while 14 persons, all of them filed papers at Perambra grama panchayat, have withdrawn their nominations.

The nominations of all 808 contestants of the Kozhikode Corporation have been accepted.

Likewise, 238 nominations have been accepted at Koyilandy, Payyoli, Ramanattukkara, Koduvally, Mukkom and Feroke. However, two nominations were rejected at Vadakara Municipality. The last day to withdraw nominations is Monday. The elections will be held in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on December 14 and the counting of votes will be held on December 16.