1,164 houses completed under LIFE scheme in Kozhikode city

Kozhikode

29 February 2020 23:38 IST

People who do not own land to be considered in next phase of housing project

As Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the completion of two lakh houses in the State under the Livelihood, Inclusion, Financial Empowerment (LIFE) housing scheme on Saturday, Kozhikode too rejoiced in its share towards the number. Mayor Thottathil Raveendran announced the completion of 1,164 houses under the scheme in Kozhikode Corporation limits in the first phase of the project.

“We have had several housing schemes in the past. But, none of them had the desired effect due to several reasons,” said Mr. Raveendran, adding that financial constraints were a major reason.

“We had constructed one lakh houses under the Laksham Veedu scheme. But none of the houses lasted long. The scheme was more of an eyewash,” he added, pointing out that the houses built under the LIFE scheme are of high quality.

Corporation Secretary Binu Francis said the houses were registered in the name of the oldest female member of the family and that they suited the requirements of each family. The families were provided ₹4 lakh by the government while they had to source the rest of the amount required to build the houses.

The first phase of the scheme was for people who had land, but did not have enough money to complete their houses. Out of the 2,233 beneficiaries in the first phase, 1,164 had already completed their houses and moved in, while the rest of the houses would be completed soon, said Deputy Mayor Meera Darshak.

The Mayor later said that people who did not have land would be considered in the next phase of the scheme. They would be provided homes modelled like the Kalluthankadavu apartments. So far, 3,640 people had requested to be included in the second phase, he added.

The beneficiaries of the scheme on Saturday turned up to watch the announcement by the Chief Minister at Thiruvananthapuram, which was screened at the venue in Kozhikode.