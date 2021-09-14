Kozhikode

1,117 new cases in Kozhikode; TPR 12.39%

Kozhikode district reported 1,117 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest number in recent weeks.

The daily test positivity rate too slumped to 12.39% when 9,203 samples were tested. As many as 3,342 people recovered from the infection.

Active cases

According to the district medical officer, 1,090 of the fresh cases were due to local transmission of the infection and the source of 20 others is not known. Kozhikode Corporation had 269 cases of locally acquired infections. The active caseload in the district dropped to 25,779, of whom 22,383 are under home isolation.


