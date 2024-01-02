11-year-old’s documentary calls for steps to combat climate change

January 02, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

While children of his age are engaged in video games, Arshaan Ameer is concerned about challenges posed by climate change and its consequences.

This 11-year-old from Gold Coast, Australia, with his roots in Kerala, is arguably the youngest documentary filmmaker in the world with entries in The Australian Book of Records and The Universal Book of World Records.

Arshaan was honoured at an event in Kozhikode on Tuesday, in which his six-minute-long documentary Generation Green was screened. Deputy Commissioner of Police Anuj Paliwal was present, while District Judge R.L. Baiju inaugurated the event. Knowledge Tree Foundation general secretary K.U. Babu presided over the event.

Arshaan was drawn into filmmaking through a series of workshops and training programmes conducted by the Queensland Division of the United Nations in Australia. Generation Green delves deep into the issue of climate change, highlighting the urgent need for environmental conservation. Through the documentary, he aims to inspire people to work collectively for a greener and more sustainable future.

Arshaan’s work goes beyond the screen. It is a call to action that challenges individuals, communities, and nations to take meaningful steps to combat climate change. His dedication to advocating for a greener and more sustainable future is an inspiration to people of all ages. Arshaan has also launched a project to reduce the effect of climate change in the same name, which is to be launched in the city soon.

The youngster is well supported and guided by his mother Chaithanya Unni, a dancer. She is also the granddaughter of O. Chandu Menon, the author of Indulekha.