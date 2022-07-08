Kozhikode

11-year-old knocked down by train in Kozhikode

An 11-year-old boy was knocked down by train at Koyilandy on Friday. The police identified the victim as Anand, son of Anoop Anandan and Dhanya. Anand was a Standard VI student at the Panthalayani Upper Primary School. The police said the accident occurred when he was on his way home along with his mother after school hours.


