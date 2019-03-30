11 more sunburn cases confirmed in district

The District Medical Office on Friday confirmed 11 more cases of sunburn and seven other heat-related illnesses in Kozhikode. With this, the total number of people suffering from problems caused by heat wave reached 71. A majority of cases were reported from rural areas. Officials said the extreme weather condition would continue for two more days.
