10th Sargaalaya arts and crafts festival begins in Kozhikode

December 22, 2022 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas said that 2022 was the year in which Kerala had the maximum number of domestic tourists.

Opening the 10th edition of the Sargaalaya International Arts and Crafts Festival (SIACF) at the Sargaalaya Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Iringal near Vadakara here on Thursday, he said the State had nearly 1.4 crore domestic tourists during the year and attributed the achievement to the far-sighted steps taken by the department to promote tourism post-COVID.

Since most tourists are coming through the sea, several promotional programmes were held in various foreign countries as well, he said, adding that the State had registered 120% growth in the tourism sector post-COVID. Appreciating the contribution of Sargaalaya to the tourism sector, the Minister said the craft festival would be able to attract international and domestic tourists alike.

The 19-day festival has participation from 11 countries, including Bangladesh, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Syria, Tajikistan, Mauritius, Uzbekistan, and Lebanon. Besides, artisans from 26 States in India are taking part in the festival. There are over 560 artisans at 236 stalls.

Uzbekistan is the partner country for the current edition of the festival. The food festival this year features delicacies from Uzbekistan as well.

The festival will have a craft bazaar organised by the Development Commissioner of Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, a NABARD craft pavilion, a Kalari pavilion, and a medical exhibition.

Kanathil Jameela, MLA, presided over the inaugural event. District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy, Payyoli municipal chairman Vadakkayil Shafeek, NABARD chief general manager G. Gopakumaran Nair, and Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society president Rameshan Paleri were present.