10th edition of Malabar River Festival officially flagged off

The 10th edition of the Malabar River Festival (MRF), one of the biggest Whitewater kayaking championships, officially began with Kayak Cross events at Pulikkayam in Kodenchery panchayat here on July 26.

The second day of the event had featured Kayak Cross competitions for men and women. Manu Wackernagel (New Zealand), Eirik Hansen (Norway) and Benjamin Jacob (France) were the winners in the Kayak Cross Pro men’s category, while Marissa Kaup (Germany), Martina Rossi (Italy) and Daria Kuzishcheva (Russia) bagged the first, second and third prizes respectively in the Kayak Cross Pro women’s category. The amateur Kayak Cross competitions for men and women will be held at Pulikkayam on July 27.

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who inaugurated the event, said that several pre-events were organised to make the MRF popular among residents of upland Kozhikode and transform it to a local festival. “Public participation is crucial for building the ‘Brand Kerala’ in the tourism sector,” he added.

Tourism Director Sikha Surendran presided over the event. Participating as the chief guest actor Binu Pappu said that it was a unique opportunity for those living on the banks of Chalipuzha.

Binu Kuriakose, CEO of the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS), and Nikhil Das, Secretary of the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), were also present. The MRF was unofficially flagged off by MLA T.P. Ramakrishnan at Meenthullippara in Chakkittapara panchayat on July 25, where the freestyle competitions were held.

The event is organized by KATPS under the Department of Tourism, in association with the DTPC and the Department of Local Self-Government, with support from the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association.

The event features 13 international kayakers from eight different countries and will conclude with the Down River race at Elanthukadavu in Pulloorampara on July 28.