GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

10th edition of Malabar River Festival officially flagged off

The second day of the event featured Kayak Cross competitions for men and women

Published - July 26, 2024 11:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Benjamin Jacob (France) who bagged third prize in Kayak Cross (Pro category) in action at the Malabar River Festival in Kozhikode on July 26.

Benjamin Jacob (France) who bagged third prize in Kayak Cross (Pro category) in action at the Malabar River Festival in Kozhikode on July 26. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The 10th edition of the Malabar River Festival (MRF), one of the biggest Whitewater kayaking championships, officially began with Kayak Cross events at Pulikkayam in Kodenchery panchayat here on July 26.

The second day of the event had featured Kayak Cross competitions for men and women. Manu Wackernagel (New Zealand), Eirik Hansen (Norway) and Benjamin Jacob (France) were the winners in the Kayak Cross Pro men’s category, while Marissa Kaup (Germany), Martina Rossi (Italy) and Daria Kuzishcheva (Russia) bagged the first, second and third prizes respectively in the Kayak Cross Pro women’s category. The amateur Kayak Cross competitions for men and women will be held at Pulikkayam on July 27.

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who inaugurated the event, said that several pre-events were organised to make the MRF popular among residents of upland Kozhikode and transform it to a local festival. “Public participation is crucial for building the ‘Brand Kerala’ in the tourism sector,” he added.

Tourism Director Sikha Surendran presided over the event. Participating as the chief guest actor Binu Pappu said that it was a unique opportunity for those living on the banks of Chalipuzha.

Binu Kuriakose, CEO of the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS), and Nikhil Das, Secretary of the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), were also present. The MRF was unofficially flagged off by MLA T.P. Ramakrishnan at Meenthullippara in Chakkittapara panchayat on July 25, where the freestyle competitions were held.

The event is organized by KATPS under the Department of Tourism, in association with the DTPC and the Department of Local Self-Government, with support from the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association.

The event features 13 international kayakers from eight different countries and will conclude with the Down River race at Elanthukadavu in Pulloorampara on July 28.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / sport / adventure tourism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.