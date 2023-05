May 21, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

Warmukil Socio-Cultural and Charitable Forum, a collective of music lovers, celebrated its 10th anniversary on Sunday. Singer Cochin Mansur inaugurated the event and he was honoured on the occasion. Chairman of the forum A.V. Rashid Ali presided over the event. Besides a Cochin Mansur music show, concert by members from Chennai and Bengaluru, a violin concert by Amnikantan Tharol and a whistle song by M.K. Bejoy were the main attractions of the event.