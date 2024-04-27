1.07 kg of gold capsules seized at Calicut airport

April 27, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Air Customs at the Calicut International Airport seized 1.07 kg of pure gold compound valued at ₹76.3 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Jeddah. The gold compound in capsule forms was hidden in the passenger’s rectum. Customs officials did not reveal the passenger’s name. The Customs also seized foreign currency valued at ₹12.6 lakh from a passenger from Kasaragod who was flying to Saudi Arabia.

The Customs seized 9,780 sticks of Gold Flake cigarettes valued at ₹1.1 lakh from two passengers who arrived from Dubai, and 800 sticks of Davidoff White Slim cigarettes and 15 sticks of e-cigarettes valued at ₹3.45 lakh from another passenger who arrived from Dubai.

Customs officials said they prevented the attempt to smuggle in four iPhone 15 Pro Max phones valued at ₹6 lakh by a passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi.