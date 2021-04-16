1,062 new cases reported in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

16 April 2021 00:04 IST

On Thursday, the Health Department confirmed COVID-19 in 1,062 more persons in Kozhikode district. Of the newly confirmed cases, 1,033 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. The source remained unknown in 26 cases. Though no Non-Resident Keralites figured in the new list, there were three persons from other States who tested positive for the viral infection.

On Thursday, the Health Department screened 6,455 persons. It also confirmed the discharge of 410 persons who were undergoing treatment in various first line treatment centres and hospitals.

As of now, there are 8,929 Kozhikode natives currently undergoing treatment in hospitals in the district. The number of such persons from other districts is 168 now. The cases continue to be on the rise within the Kozhikode Corporation, where 385 cases were confirmed on Thursday.

