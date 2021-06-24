1,061 fresh cases in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

24 June 2021 22:30 IST

The active COVID-19 caseload went above the 10,000-mark again in Kozhikode, when 1,061 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

The district medical officer said in a release that 10,112 people were under treatment for the infection here now. Of the fresh cases, 1,040 were locally acquired infections and the source of 19 others was not known.

Kozhikode Corporation reported 284 cases of local transmission of the infection, and Kakkodi 35. As many as 10,431 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate was 10.36%. A total of 888 people recovered from the infection.

