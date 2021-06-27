1,046 test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode

27 June 2021 23:33 IST

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Kozhikode continued to stay above 10% when the district recorded 1,046 new COVID cases on Sunday, maintaining a TPR of 10.91%. As many as 1,049 people recovered from the disease.

At present, there are 10,871 COVID patients in the district and 30,289 under observation.

Meanwhile, the police registered 270 new cases for COVID protocol violation in the district.

While 62 cases were for not following physical distancing and not closing shops on time, 208 people were booked for not wearing mask.