103 leprosy patients in govt. hospitals in Kozhikode

January 23, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

There are 103 leprosy patients undergoing treatment at government hospitals in Kozhikode district, of whom 21 are from other States and three are children.

An official release said on Tuesday that 22 of the patients had been diagnosed with the disease earlier and were now seeking another round of treatment. Of the total number of patients, 98 are suffering from multi-bacillary leprosy, a case with more than five skin lesions or other symptoms.

Health officials said that the rate of transmission of the disease in the district was 0.241 per 10,000 people. Efforts would be made to reduce it to 0.1 per 10,000 people. Among children, the current figure was 0.89 per million. The target would be to reduce it to 0.6 per million. The rate of handicapped patients had been reduced to 0.59 per million in the district. None of the leprosy-affected children are handicapped too.

Meanwhile, a meeting held on Tuesday decided to launch the sixth phase of the ‘Aswamedham’ leprosy detection campaign in the district in February. Accredited Social Health Activists and anganwadi workers would visit houses under the ‘Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign’ from January 30 to February 12. The motto of this year’s leprosy eradication campaign is ‘Ending stigma, embracing dignity’.

