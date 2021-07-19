1,022 positive cases; TPR 11.93% in Kozhikode

998 infections through local contact

The COVID test positivity rate in Kozhikode district plunged considerably on Monday. Of the 8,736 who were tested, 1,022 turned positive, recording a TPR of 11.93%, the lowest in more than a week.

Of the new patients, the source was unknown in 14 cases while 998 were infected through local transmission.

There are 8 health workers and 2 from other States among them, District Medical Officer V.Jayasree said in a press release.

Meanwhile, 1,718 people were cured and discharged from the COVID hospitals and treatment centres in the district. At present, there are 17,732 COVID positive persons in the district while 44,774 are under observation.

With the lockdown completely lifted until Tuesday in connection with Bakrid, there is a huge rush in commercial areas.

Even though the police and health officials are maintaining a strict vigil at such areas, the public need to exercise restraint and follow COVID protocol strictly to avoid further spread of the disease, the DMO urged.