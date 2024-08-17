102 documents recreated in adalat at Vilangad

As many as 102 documents were recreated in the adalat held at Vilangad in Kozhikode on August 16 (Friday) for survivors of the recent landslips. Of the 180 applications for documents such as ration cards, voter ID cards, birth and death certificates, temporary RC books, and temporary licences, among others, 78 have been postponed for further scrutiny.

ADVERTISEMENT

Food Security, Revenue, Local Self Government, Animal Welfare, Akshaya, Agriculture and Registration departments, besides various banks had opened 10 counters at the Parish Hall at Vilangad for residents to process their documents. Among the documents recreated in the adalat include 13 ration cards, 22 voter ID cards, 23 birth and death certificates.

Of the 19 applications regarding the RC books and licences obtained at the counter of the Motor Vehicles department, 16 were issued.

Earlier, E.K. Vijayan, MLA, inaugurated the adalat handing over the first ration card. Vice president of Vanimal grama panchayat Salma Raju presided over the event.

Grama panchayat president P. Surayya, Revenue Divisional Officer (Vadakara) P. Anwar Sadath, Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) S. Sajeed, and Vadakara Tahsildar M.T. Subhash were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.