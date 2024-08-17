GIFT a SubscriptionGift
102 documents recreated in adalat at Vilangad

Published - August 17, 2024 12:37 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 102 documents were recreated in the adalat held at Vilangad in Kozhikode on August 16 (Friday) for survivors of the recent landslips. Of the 180 applications for documents such as ration cards, voter ID cards, birth and death certificates, temporary RC books, and temporary licences, among others, 78 have been postponed for further scrutiny.

Food Security, Revenue, Local Self Government, Animal Welfare, Akshaya, Agriculture and Registration departments, besides various banks had opened 10 counters at the Parish Hall at Vilangad for residents to process their documents. Among the documents recreated in the adalat include 13 ration cards, 22 voter ID cards, 23 birth and death certificates.

Of the 19 applications regarding the RC books and licences obtained at the counter of the Motor Vehicles department, 16 were issued.

Earlier, E.K. Vijayan, MLA, inaugurated the adalat handing over the first ration card. Vice president of Vanimal grama panchayat Salma Raju presided over the event.

Grama panchayat president P. Surayya, Revenue Divisional Officer (Vadakara) P. Anwar Sadath, Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) S. Sajeed, and Vadakara Tahsildar M.T. Subhash were present.

Kozhikode / Kerala / avalanche/landslide

