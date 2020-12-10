Kozhikode

10,108 applications received for special ballots

The District Election Office has so far received 10,108 applications from the electoral list for casting their votes through the special ballots in Kozhikode.

The special ballots have been facilitated for COVID-19 patients as well as those under observation, to exercise their franchise in the polls on Monday.

A team comprising a special polling officer, special polling assistant and a civil police officer in PPE attire will deliver the ballots to these voters. They have also been allotted a special vehicle for the purpose as well. The special ballot papers have been issued through the returning officers based on a list prepared by the designated health officer. These will be given out till 3 p.m. on Sunday.

