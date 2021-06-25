1,004 test positive in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

25 June 2021 22:44 IST

The daily test positivity rate in Kozhikode has gone above 10% for the second day in a row on Friday, after it had fallen to less than 9% a week ago.

Of the 10,186 people who were tested, 1,004 turned positive for SARS-CoV-2 and the TPR recorded was 10.02%. Meanwhile, 475 people have recovered from COVID-19. At present, there are 10,642 people under treatment in the district.

With more lockdown relaxations in place, the number of people violating the COVID-19 protocol has gone up in the district. There were 521 cases registered in the district in this regard on Friday. Ninety-two cases related to violation of physical distancing norms or not closing shops on time, while 429 cases were registered for not wearing masks.

