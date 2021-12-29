10,000 km in 20 days on Contessa, a point well proven

Four cousins from Malappuram make successful trip to Srinagar and Nepal in the ‘98 model vehicle

Jabir and his cousins were ready for anything. They had a tool kit, spare parts, and even a puncture kit ready in case their ‘98 model Contessa broke down. But they did not have to use any of it.

Back home after a 10,000-km journey across India and a visit to Nepal, as far as Jabir is concerned, it is a point well proven.

“There are people who question the calibre of my Contessa. I am happy that I could prove them wrong,” Jabir said.

Jabir P., Niyas K.P., Ameen K., and Younis K.P., all travel enthusiasts, are cousins on their mothers’ side and hail from different parts of Malappuram district. They set off from Morayur in Malappuram on December 8 and travelled along the western parts of India to reach Srinagar. They visited Nepal before returning through the eastern side of the country.

“We had very good support from people everywhere who were curious about our car. Everyone was wishing us a happy journey, and at the border, soldiers were keen on taking pictures with us and the car,” Jabir said.

It was four years ago that Jabir purchased the car and became a member of Conty Club India that has members across the country. “We share the same enthusiasm about the vehicle, which is known for the comfort it offers. However, it was not fit for rough use. The mileage of 15 to 20 km per litre of diesel is good enough too,” he said, rejoicing over the support extended by members of the club wherever they went. On Wednesday, Conty Club in Kerala accorded the foursome a warm welcome at the Walayar checkpost.

“None of us are mechanics, and we were prepared for the worst that could happen with the vehicle. We have experience repairing a vehicle over video call with a mechanic. Conty Club members were there to help any way,” Jabir explained.

Having barely reached home after 20 days, the foursome are now planning their next trip with their trusted friend, the 23-year-young Contessa.